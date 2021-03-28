Veteran and military discounts could soon be offered at W.Va. state parks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) Veterans and active duty military may soon have a new reason to visit the Mountain State.



Legislation that passed in the Senate this week and is making its way through the House of Delegates calls on the state to develop a plan for discounts for veterans and active military at all West Virginia state parks.



The state's directors of tourism and natural resources would have to have a plan for those discounts by March of 2022 under the bill.



Minority Leader and Sen. Stephen Baldwin, (D) Greenbrier County, is the lead sponsor of the bill.



"It basically charges the secretaries of tourism and natural resources to develop a plan for active duty military at our state parks so they can enjoy it and we can show off our state park system to veterans and active duty folks all across the country who want to travel here."



The legislation passed in the Senate 34 to 0.