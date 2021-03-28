White House says it’s working on access to migrant centers

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki is declining to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States. But Psaki says the Biden administration is committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.” More than 16,000 unaccompanied children were in government custody as of Thursday, including about 5,000 in substandard Customs and Border Protection facilities. Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill have been calling on the administration to open the facilities to the cameras, asserting that the current policy is designed to keep the public from “fully realizing” what is happening at the border.