Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 PM EDT until MON 2:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Pocahontas County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EDT
MONDAY…
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 46 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&