Skip to Content

A key to bridging the political divide: Sit down and talk?

10:51 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — One Small Step is among a growing number of nonprofit initiatives whose aim is to narrow America’s increasingly toxic political divide. Philanthropic groups, which by law must remain non-political, may be ideally suited to serve that goal. Dave Isay, the recipient of a MacArthur “Genius” award, the winner of six Peabody awards and the founder of the oral history project StoryCorps, established One Small Step with a grand yet simple idea: That the surest way to start rebuilding common ground was to gather people of differing views and backgrounds to sit down and simply talk to each other.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content