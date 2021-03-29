ACC ends forgettable season with early NCAA Tournament exit

The Atlantic Coast Conference had a regular season that didn’t live up to this league’s lofty standards. Its postseason was even worse. Florida State and Syracuse were the only ACC teams to make it past the first round. Both lost convincingly in the regional semifinals. ACC teams finished with a 4-7 NCAA Tournament record. That represents the ACC’s lowest win total and winning percentage in this event since 1979. Florida State lost 76-58 to Michigan on Sunday. Syracuse fell 62-46 to Houston on Saturday.