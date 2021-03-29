Anti-restriction protests held in Romania as virus surges

BUCHAREST (AP) — Anti-restriction protesters have taken to the streets in several Romanian cities against new pandemic measures that came into force a day earlier amid rising COVID-19 infections. More than a thousand people gathered in the capital, Bucharest, sounding horns and chanting “Freedom!” as they marched to the government headquarters in central Victory Square. One man was detained by police after refusing to identify himself to be fined for not wearing a face mask. Smaller protests were held in other parts of the country Monday. The demonstrations were largely organized by the far-right AUR Party, which has spoken out against pandemic restrictions and supported a number of recent anti-vaccination demonstrations.