Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to sharply increase offshore wind energy along the East Coast. It is announcing progress on a huge wind farm planned off the New Jersey coast. The goal is to generate enough offshore wind power to provide electricity for more than 10 million homes by 2030. Meeting the target could create tens of thousands of good-paying union jobs. The White House says it could mean more than 44,000 workers employed in offshore wind by 2030 and nearly 33,000 related jobs. The effort could help slow global warming by avoiding 78 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.