Bolsonaro forced into Cabinet reshuffle, fires top diplomat

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has reshuffled his Cabinet amid intense pressure to sack his foreign relations minister, whose tenure has been characterized by an anti-globalism bent that made him a lightning rod for critics. In addition to replacing foreign minister Ernesto Aráujo on Monday, Bolsonaro moved three other Cabinet ministers into new positions — chief of staff, defense minister and attorney general. His announcement on Twitter says he also has named a new justice and public security minister and government secretary. The shake-up underscores recent turmoil in the administration of Bolsonaro, who has seen his approval ratings slide this year.