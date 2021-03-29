Canadian panel recommends AstraZeneca pause for under 55

TORONTO (AP) — Two officials familiar with the matter say Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending a pause on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations for people under 55 for safety reasons. The provinces of Quebec, Manitoba and Prince Edward Island announced a suspension of the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca for people under the age of 55 following concerns it may be linked to rare blood clots. Quebec said in a news release that the decision was taken in conjunction with the Public Health Agency of Canada as well as provincial and federal vaccine advisory committees.