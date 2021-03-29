COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. The vaccines were 90% effective after two doses in the study reported Monday. The compares to results of testing that showed the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be about 95% effective. The study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the government’s first assessment of how the shots have been working beyond the initial experiments conducted by the drugmakers. Results can sometimes change when vaccines are used in larger, more diverse populations outside studies.