Dear Normal: Were you really that great in the first place?

The longing for “normalcy” keeps coming up throughout the pandemic as people yearn for control, but is normal really what we want? As one writer says, going back to normal seems like turning away from all the valuable life lessons and reorganized priorities that people have discovered during the pandemic. And in that time, a previously unimaginable human adaptability has been on display. Now, as vaccines roll out, the question of whether going back to a normal that might not have been that great in the first place is more relevant than ever.