Fugitive Italian mobster is arrested in Lisbon COVID clinic

ROME (AP) — A Italian fugitive, convicted in his homeland of ordering the revenge Christmas killing of a mobster’s wife, has been arrested in Portugal where he was reportedly being treated for COVID-19. Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said Francesco Pelle, nabbed on Monday, was one of Italy’s most dangerous fugitives. Italian daily Corriere della Sera said Pelle was arrested in a Lisbon hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19. Pelle was a noted figure in one of the Calabria-based ‘ndrangheta’s most notorious organized crime clans. He disappeared from Italy in 2019 just before a top court upheld his conviction for the woman’s slaying. In revenge, clan rivals killed seven alleged mobsters outside a restaurant in Germany in 2007.