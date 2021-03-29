House fire at Raleigh County apartment complex

BRADLEY, W.V.a. (WVVA) -- Multiple crews attended to the scene of a house fire in Bradley, West Virginia.

The call came in as a burning townhouse complex on North Sandbranch Road around 9 p.m. on March 28th.

While the complex is located across the street from the Appalachian Bible College, representatives with the school told WVVA that zero students were impacted by the fire.

Crews say the woman inside at the time has been checked out and is doing well.

The Bradley, Pax, Mount Hope, and Beaver volunteer fire departments attended to this fire.