Hundreds of migrants intercepted off the coast of Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says at least 480 migrants were intercepted off Libya by local coast guard forces over the weekend. The International Organization for Migration says that they are among the 4,500 people who have been brought back to Libya this year after attempting the dangerous Mediterranean Sea crossing to Europe. In the years since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, war-torn Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.