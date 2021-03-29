Israel advises citizens to avoid UAE, citing Iranian threat

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is advising its citizens to avoid travel to a number of countries across the region, citing the threat of attack by arch-enemy Iran. The warning Monday includes the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, two Arab countries that established diplomatic ties with Israel last year under historic U.S.-brokered agreements. After establishing ties with Israel last year, the UAE became a popular destination for Israeli tourists, even after a similar travel advisory was issued. Israel expects tourism to recover in the coming months now that most of its adult population is vaccinated against the coronavirus.