Israel’s political stalemate to land at Rivlin’s doorstep

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s frustrating political stalemate is heading for President Reuven Rivlin. His office on Monday announced that Rivlin will begin consultations on April 5 with the 13 parties that won seats in the Knesset. Within two days, he said he then hopes to pick a party leader he thinks is most likely to be able to form a coalition that captures 61 seats in the 120-member parliament. That leader will be the prime minister-designate and have six weeks to build a majority out of disparate factions. If no party manages to form a government the Knesset is dissolved and new elections are called within three months.