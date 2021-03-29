Japan, Indonesia seek to improve Myanmar situation

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s foreign minister has denounced Myanmar’s escalating crackdown on pro-democracy protests in talks with his Indonesian counterpart, who is visiting Tokyo for security discussions focusing on China’s growing assertiveness in regional seas. Toshimitsu Motegi “strongly criticized” the growing military crackdown on civilian protesters in Myanmar, and welcomed efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to respond to it, his ministry said. It said Motegi and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who have discussed the Myanmar situation twice by phone since the Feb. 1 military coup in that country, agreed to cooperate closely to improve the situation there. The two ministers are to join defense ministers from the two countries for security talks on Tuesday.