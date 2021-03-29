Leaders celebrate groundbreaking for Bluefield Area Transit hub

BLUEFIELD W. VA. (WVVA) - Mass transportation in the city of Bluefield is about to get an upgrade focused on safety; thanks to the new Bluefield area transit hub.

On Monday, leaders gathered in the city of Bluefield to celebrate the groundbreaking of this state of the art facility.

Larlyn Mckinney, The director of Bluefield Area Transit said the new facility will get passengers out of the elements in Bluefield, West Virginia.

"They've been out in the cold and out in the elements and now they're going to have a nice warm place to stay while they wait on the bus," said McKinney.

The upgrades will include more security measures, improved lighting, and indoor seating.

Dane Rideout, The city manager said McKinney is responsbile for the idea to upgrade the facility.

" [McKinney] came to me with an idea and said 'listen boss we've got, we've got an area there where all of our nine routes actually come to one area and there's no place for the folks to use the facilities get something to eat and it's not safe," said Rideout.

When the work is complete it will also provide transportation by Greyhound and Virginia's Graham Transit.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito said the impact will be felt by many people in the two Virginias.

"Well I think this is great for Bluefield Transit Auhtority," said Capito. "A brand new station where people are going to be safe. Hundreds of thousands of people use this both on the Virginia side and West Virginia side," said Capito.

McKinney will be credited for his ideas to make these changes, in fact, the new facility will named after him, which he said is a welcome surprise.

"I'm so um thankful and um you know it's just such a surprise , very humbling," said McKinney.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he believes the decision to name it after McKinney is a good one.

"He's put a lifetime into doing phenomenal work in this area and there's no one that could be more deserving," said Justice.

The people who use this mass transit system will get what they deserve: a modern hub to catch their bus. The facility is set to open by the end of next year.