Monday’s Scores

9:30 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Greenbrier West 87, Nicholas County 75, OT

Hampshire 60, Moorefield 58

Poca 65, Buffalo 26

South Charleston 52, Woodrow Wilson 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fairmont Senior 72, Saint Joseph Central 59

Gilmer County 66, Calhoun County 56

Huntington 67, Parkersburg South 50

Liberty Harrison 56, Grafton 40

Mercer Christian 66, Victory Baptist 27

Oak Glen 52, Weir 43

PikeView 71, Summers County 65

Pocahontas County 38, East Hardy 27

Scott 43, Sherman 40

Winfield 54, Herbert Hoover 36

Woodrow Wilson 62, Oak Hill 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

