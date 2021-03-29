Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Greenbrier West 87, Nicholas County 75, OT
Hampshire 60, Moorefield 58
Poca 65, Buffalo 26
South Charleston 52, Woodrow Wilson 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fairmont Senior 72, Saint Joseph Central 59
Gilmer County 66, Calhoun County 56
Huntington 67, Parkersburg South 50
Liberty Harrison 56, Grafton 40
Mercer Christian 66, Victory Baptist 27
Oak Glen 52, Weir 43
PikeView 71, Summers County 65
Pocahontas County 38, East Hardy 27
Scott 43, Sherman 40
Winfield 54, Herbert Hoover 36
Woodrow Wilson 62, Oak Hill 28
___
