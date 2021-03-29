Multi-vehicle accident injures one on I-77 northbound

BECKLEY, W.v. (WVVA) -- One person and one animal were injured in a multi-vehicle accident on I-77 North near mile marker 37.

A tractor trailer traveling southbound struck a van after veering into the northbound lane, as it crossed the turnpike into Glen Morgan.

The injured person was transported to the hospital while Animal Control attended to the wounded animal.

Jan Care Ambulance Service, Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, and West Virginia State Police were on scene.