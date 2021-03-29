New this week: Godzilla vs Kong, ‘Concrete Cowboy’ & Mahalia

This week’s new entertainment releases includes new music from Demi Lovato and the clash of not one but two famed monsters in “Godzilla vs. Kong,” the HBO Max film that also stars Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown. On Netflix, Idris Elba leads the cast of “Concrete Cowboy,” out Friday, about a teen who goes to lives with his estranged father in Philadelphia and learns about the urban horseback riding world. And Rebel Wilson hosts ABC’s “Pooch Perfect,” a competition series in which dog groomers display their skills for a shot at a $100,000 prize.