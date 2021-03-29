Newlywed militant suspects blamed in Indonesia church attack

MAKASSAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have identified a newly married couple with suspected militant links as the attackers who used a pressure cooker to blow themselves up outside a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass. The attack wounded 20 people, including four church guards, and broke windows at the church and nearby buildings in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province. The couple were believed to have been members of Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and carried out a series of suicide bombings in Indonesia. Police have made several arrests connected to the group.