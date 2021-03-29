Police: Maryland man fatally shot 4 before killing self

Police say a man accused of shooting three people at a Maryland convenience store also fatally shot his parents and set his apartment on fire before he shot and killed himself. Baltimore County police say 27-year-old Joshua Green killed two people and wounded a third at a Royal Farms store in Essex. Detectives say he left the store and set his apartment on fire. His body was found outside the complex with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His parents were then found shot and killed in their home. Police say all three shootings are connected and detectives aren’t looking for any additional suspects.