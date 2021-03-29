Police: ‘No idea’ why man shot 5 people before killing self

A police official says investigators haven’t determined why a Maryland man fatally shot his parents at their home and gunned down two other people at a convenience store before setting fire to his apartment and killing himself. Baltimore County Police Col. Andre Davis said at a news conference on Monday that homicide detectives believe 27-year-old Joshua Green was acting alone but haven’t established a possible motive for the shooting spree. Davis says the gun that Green used in Sunday’s shootings was registered to him and had been legally purchased. A Royal Farms store employee who was wounded in Sunday’s shooting was in stable condition.