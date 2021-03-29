Policy changes aims to aid in recruitment at Beckley Police Department

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - A policy restricting tattoos and facial hair is a thing of the past at the Beckley Police Department.

The policy was revised before the department began hiring for this year.

this year's recruitment class was the first to be hired under the new policy.

Lonnie Christian, who is the Chief of Police at the Beckley PD and is credited with changing the policy, said move had several different motives.

Those motives include: attracting younger recruits, keeping up with societal normas and being more inclusive.

The ultimate contributing factor was attracting more qualified candidates which he said is a strategy that is working.

"We have seen an increase in appplicants who were interested, maybe that may or may not have been something that has stopped them from trying to apply for the police profession, but we're trying to remove all the obstacles," said Christian. "We definitely would not want to eliminate a good candidate, someone who'd make a great police officer, just because they have a visible tattoo."

Christian added the department is currently hiring six officers.

Anyone interested in applying can stop by the police department for a paper application, or visit the city's website.