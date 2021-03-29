Sen. Capito discusses Monday’s stops in Raleigh and Mercer Counties

BLUEFIELD. W.Va (WVVA) - On Monday, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), stopped by the WVVA studio to discuss her stops in Raleigh and Mercer Counties.

Sen. Capito visited the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver Monday afternoon. She toured the facility, discussed infrastructure improvements and more.

Sen. Capito also participated in a ribbon cutting event for the Bluefield Transit Center. $2.2 million in funding helped create a new bus terminal The funding came from the Federal Transit Administration.