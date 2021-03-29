Sen. Thom Tillis says he’ll have surgery for prostate cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sen. Thomas Tillis says he’s got prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next week in North Carolina to treat it. The Republican said he expects to make a full recovery, in part because the cancer was detected relatively early. His statement says he “can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are.” Tillis said he had no symptoms and that the cancer was discovered by a PSA test as part of his annual physical. He says the test led to a biopsy that found the cancer.