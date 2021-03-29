Some West Virginia schools see spike in virus outbreaks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Schools in West Virginia’s capital and surrounding Kanawha County reported the most coronavirus outbreaks since the start of the pandemic on Monday. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said a total of 41 students and three staff members have been affected by outbreaks across seven schools. And in northern West Virginia, officials at East Fairmont High School announced that classes will be conducted remotely until April 6 due to a virus outbreak, prompting all sports competitions to be called off. Some counties are struggling to keep classroom doors open less than a week after Republican Gov. Jim Justice loosened restrictions on schools.