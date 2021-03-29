Sunny & warmer into Tuesday; cold front to bring major weather changes by midweek

High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern tonight and tomorrow. With clear skies, low temps will be chilly, dipping into the 30s for most. We should see abundant sunshine into Tuesday, and with warm southerly winds, highs should rebound into the mid 60s to low 70s tomorrow afternoon.

By tomorrow evening, we'll start to get breezy out ahead of an incoming cold front approaching us from the west. Cloud cover will quickly increase tomorrow night, and lows won't be as cold, falling into the 50s.

Wednesday looks to bring widespread showers and a few thunderstorms as the frontal system moves through our area. As of now, a better severe risk will exist to our east, though we'll be tracking this system for any changes in the coming days. Isolated stronger storms with gusty winds and torrential rain can't be completely ruled out.

Highs on Wednesday will top off in the upper 50s and low 60s still despite the rain, but DON'T GET USED TO IT. A blast of Winter weather looks to hit us once the front begins to move out of the area, and colder air filters in behind the departing system.

Rain looks to make a changeover to snow Wednesday night-early Thursday (mainly across our western facing slopes) as temps plummet into the upper 20s and low 30s. We'll see a few more snow showers (occasionally mixing with rain) throughout the day Thursday; temps will hover in the 30s throughout the day.

A trace to an inch or so of snow could fall, though it will primarily stick to grass and elevated surfaces. Nevertheless slick spots and/or BLACK ICE will be possible into late week.

We'll be clearing out, but COLD into Thursday night....lows could hit the 20s and TEENS! Will we warm back up in time for EASTER? Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6,10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!