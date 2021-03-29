Tranquil weather for first part of the work week

High pressure builds in allowing drier conditions for the first part of the work week. A strong frontal system swings through for the middle of the work week bringing cold air, rain and even some snow.

Temperatures this morning are influenced by a northwesterly flow bringing back some 30s (and even some upper 20s) to get this morning started. Later this afternoon temperatures will read in the 50s for most.

Where some of us witnessed some snow/wintry mix last night a few slick spots and some black ice are possible during the morning.

Our winds remain breezy for the first part of the day, but will gradually calm during the evening and head from the south. Where winds are breezy this morning our feels like temperatures are in the 20s for most.

Sunny skies form and we keep up with clear conditions overnight. Temperatures tonight will be in the 30s and 40s.

Warmer air is in store for Tuesday with highs back in the 60s. We remain dry all day today and tomorrow, but Wednesday brings back some showers and storms and eventually colder air wraps in. This cold air will allow some snow showers Wednesday night and Thursday. Of course this depends on how fast the front moves through Wednesday and how much moisture is present when the cold air hits, but for now some of the area could see some light snow accumulation on Thursday.

Temperatures will be much cooler, but by Easter Sunday we should warm back to seasonable and have a few quiet weather days!