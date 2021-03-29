UK agency: Vaccination rates lowest among older Black people

LONDON (AP) — New figures from Britain’s statistics agency show that older people from Black African backgrounds are more than seven times as likely as white Britons to have not received a coronavirus vaccine. More than 30 million people in the U.K. — or about 57% of all adults — have received a first vaccine dose. But significant concerns remain about lower vaccination uptakes among some ethnic minority groups. The Office for National Statistics said Monday that among people 70 years old or older, the lowest vaccination rates were seen among people identifying as Black African, at 58.8%, and Black Caribbean, at 68.7%. That’s markedly lower than the 91% reported among white British people in the same age group.