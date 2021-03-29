UN: Increase in child migrants through dangerous Darien Gap

PANAMA CITY (AP) — UNICEF says the number of child migrants passing through the perilous Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama has risen dramatically. A report from the U.N. child welfare agency UNICEF said Monday that underage migrants made up only about 2% of those passing through the jungle corridor in 2017, but by last year children accounted for 25% of the migrants making the hard trek on foot. The Darien Gap is a 60-mile (97-kilometer) stretch of roadless jungle straddling the border of Colombia and Panama. Most migrants are from Haiti or Cuba, with smaller numbers from African nations such as Cameroon and Congo and South Asian countries India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.