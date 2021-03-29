Vatican punishes Polish churchmen for alleged abuse cover-up

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Vatican says it is punishing a retired Polish archbishop and a bishop for their alleged roles in covering up sexual abuse committed by clergymen. Retired Gdansk Archbishop Slawoj Leszek Glodz and retired Bishop Edward Janiak of Kalisz have also been forbidden from living in their former dioceses or participating in any public religious celebrations there. The Vatican Embassy in predominantly Roman Catholic Poland also said each man is being required to contribute personal money into a fund helping victims of clerical abuse. The steps come amid a reckoning in mostly Catholic Poland with clerical abuse and cover-ups in the church.