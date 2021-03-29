Skip to Content

Wyoming East, Greenbrier East squads triumph Monday

(WVVA) - The Lady Warriors, as well as both Greenbrier East teams find ways to win on the road Monday night.

Wyoming East buried county rival Westside in Clear Fork, 72-26.

The Greenbrier East girls bounce back from a weekend loss to George Washington and grab a fifth win in six tries, topping Bluefield, 58-45.

Meanwhile, the Spartans, without a pair of starters, make a late push to squeak past PikeView, 64-60.

OTHER SCORES:

South Charleston 52, Woodrow Wilson 42 (Boys)

Greenbrier West 87, Nicholas Co. 75 (Boys/OT)

James Monroe 87, Summers Co. 49 (Boys)

PikeView 71, Summers Co. 65 (Girls)

Woodrow Wilson 62, Oak Hill 28 (Girls)

Nicholas Co. 47, Independence 22 (Girls)

Nick Dugan

Sports Director

