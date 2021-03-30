2 members of Salt Lake City’s ‘Real Housewives’ arrested

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two members of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reality television show have been arrested on federal fraud charges related to a telemarketing scheme. Authorities announced that Jennifer Shah and Stuart Smith were arrested Tuesday in Utah on charges unsealed in New York City. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said Shah portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on television while Smith is cast as her first assistant. But Strauss says their “so-called business opportunities” they pushed on their victims were actually fraud schemes motivated by greed. It was not clear who will represent Shah and Smith during an initial appearance in federal court in Salt Lake City.