A key to bridging the political divide: Sit down and talk?

NEW YORK (AP) — One Small Step is among a growing number of nonprofit initiatives whose aim is to narrow America’s increasingly toxic political divide. Philanthropic groups, which by law must remain non-political, may be ideally suited to serve that goal. Dave Isay, the recipient of a MacArthur “Genius” award, the winner of six Peabody awards and the founder of the oral history project StoryCorps, established One Small Step with a grand yet simple idea: That the surest way to start rebuilding common ground was to gather people of differing views and backgrounds to sit down and simply talk to each other.