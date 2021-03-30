Asian shares mostly rise amid mixed market signs

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have advanced as investors focus on causes for optimism, such as the reopening of the Suez Canal. Benchmarks rose Tuesday in Japan, South Korea and China, while Australian shares slipped. Shares in Japanese brokerage Nomura Holdings extended losses. Nomura and Swiss bank Credit Suisse have said they’re facing potentially significant losses because of their dealings with a major client. Shares mostly ended lower on Wall Street. Hopes for economic recovery have been growing as the vaccine rollout moves along in parts of Europe as well as the U.S. Important economic reports this week include Friday’s U.S. jobs report, which economists expect to reflect a big acceleration in hiring.