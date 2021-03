Earnest Lee Casey, wanted for 10 counts of felony Animal Cruelty

UPDATE 3:25 PM - Casey has been arrested, according to the Bluefield Police Department.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Earnest Lee Casey.

Casey is wanted for 10 felony counts of Animal Cruelty.

Bluefield PD is asking that anyone with information on Casey's location call (304)327-6101, option 1, and ask for Patrolman TM Beggs or Sergeant DA Williams.