Bluestone and Mercer Co. Public Schools partner to vaccinate students

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Bluestone Health is partnering with Mercer County public schools to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to students 16 and older.

The clinic will take place on Saturday, April 10th at Bluestone's Kegley location.

Parents of Mercer County students are also eligible to receive the vaccine at this clinic.

Bluestone said it hopes vaccinating students will help provide another safety barrier in schools.

To sign up for the clinic, contact Sherry Agnew at sagnew@bluestonewv.org