Brazil leader names new top diplomat amid Cabinet shake-up

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Embattled Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has shaken up the Cabinet, including replacing the foreign minister who was widely criticized for an anti-globalism stance and accused by some of aggravating the pandemic by alienating vaccine suppliers. Bolsonaro tweeted Monday that he was shifting three other Cabinet ministers to new posts and naming a new justice and public security minister and a new government secretary. But the biggest change is moving Ernesto Araújo out as foreign minister. Araújo had most recently been under fire for comments and actions that critics said impeded faster access to coronavirus vaccines as the coronavirus batters Brazil.