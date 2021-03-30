Clinch Valley Wound Center wins national award

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - The Wound Center at Clinch Valley Medical Center was nationally recognized as a 2020 Center of Distinction by Healogics, Inc. -- the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

The Wound Center's program director said it has seen a 92% healing rate over the past year. He said many of those wounds that come through are foot ulcers, due to diabetes. The center said it hopes to use this recognition to spread awareness about the seriousness of diabetes.

"We recommend the diabetic... they check their own feet, everyday or at least once a week. The idea behind it... because of diabetes, there is damage of the nerve to the feet, so you don't feel it," Dr. Jamal Sahyouni, the Wound Center Medical Director, said. "A normal person steps and has a wound, you feel it. Unfortunately, diabetics, they don't feel it."

Clinch Valley said to have your feet checked every time you go to the doctor to prevent developing foot ulcers.