Concord football cancels remainder of 2021 spring season

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - After playing just one game of its already-shortened spring slate, Concord University announced its football team will not compete for the remainder of the spring.

A release from the athletic department on Tuesday night read:

"Due to COVID-19 protocols at Concord University, CU's final two scheduled contests for the 2021 spring football season have been canceled. The virus ultimately dictated that we could not move forward. We are very hopeful that by fall we can return to a level of normalcy."

The Mountain Lions will finish the season with an undefeated 1-0 record. Dave Walker's bunch won its only game last Saturday, 52-14 over West Virginia Wesleyan.

Quarterback Jack Mangel tossed for 310 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception in the dominating win.