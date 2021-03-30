DraftKings buys VSiN sports betting video broadcast company

DraftKings has bought Vegas Sports Information Network, a multiplatform broadcast and content company delivering sports betting news, analysis, and data to U.S. customers. DraftKings made the announcement Tuesday. The acquisition provides more content for DraftKings, which has retail or online sports betting operations in 14 states. Terms of the deal were not released. It continues a nascent trend in the industry of sports betting and gambling companies acquiring broadcast partners in an effort to reach more potential sports betting customers, a tactic employed last year by Bally’s Corp. in partnering with Sinclair Broadcast Group. VSiN’s on-air roster includes the noted sports broadcaster Brent Musburger.