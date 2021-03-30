Ethics panel affirms Rep. Gohmert fine over metal detector

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee is upholding a $5,000 fine against Rep. Louie Gohmert. The Texas Republican was accused of failing to submit to a full security screening when entering the chamber’s floor last month. The penalty levied on Gohmert is one of the first imposed on a lawmaker since the House adopted screening requirements — including installing metal detectors — after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. It appears that Gohmert would be the first to have to pay the fine under the new rules, which have some Republicans assert violate their rights.