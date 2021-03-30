Evictions continue in Virginia despite federal moratorium

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Evictions are continuing in Virginia despite a nationwide moratorium by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Washington Post reported Monday that evictions are still happening because of loopholes and misinformation. Housing advocates say that more than 11,000 eviction judgments were made in the state between September and December of last year. One of the problems is that tenants must know about the protections. They have to print out and sign a declaration that they’re unable to pay rent. And they have to bring it to the landlord. Another problem is that the moratorium applies only to failure-to-pay-rent cases. Someone could be still be evicted over a noise complaint or a lease expiring.