Flash Flood Watch from WED 6:00 AM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Mercer County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING…
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Virginia and southeast
West Virginia, including the following areas, in southwest
Virginia, Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery,
Pulaski, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. In southeast West Virginia,
Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Western Greenbrier.
* From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening
* Showers, and a few thunderstorms, will bring moderate to heavy
rain across the watch area on Wednesday in association with the
approach and passage of a cold front. Behind the cold front,
northwest winds will increase and help generate additional showers
across the western sections of the watch area Wednesday evening.
During both of these time periods, flash flooding will be
possible, especially where multiple showers or storms cross the
same location in a short period of time.
* Small streams may leave their banks and water may threaten life
and property.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Move to higher ground if a flash flood warning is issued or flash
flooding is observed.
