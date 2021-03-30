Flash Flood Watch from WED 6:00 AM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Eastern Greenbrier County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING…

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Virginia and southeast

West Virginia, including the following areas, in southwest

Virginia, Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery,

Pulaski, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. In southeast West Virginia,

Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Western Greenbrier.

* From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening

* Showers, and a few thunderstorms, will bring moderate to heavy

rain across the watch area on Wednesday in association with the

approach and passage of a cold front. Behind the cold front,

northwest winds will increase and help generate additional showers

across the western sections of the watch area Wednesday evening.

During both of these time periods, flash flooding will be

possible, especially where multiple showers or storms cross the

same location in a short period of time.

* Small streams may leave their banks and water may threaten life

and property.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move to higher ground if a flash flood warning is issued or flash

flooding is observed.

&&