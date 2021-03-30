Flooding rains possible Wednesday, followed by light snow

A cold front nearing the area tonight will bring increasing clouds this evening, but we should stay dry overnight. Lows tonight will stay mild thanks to southerly wind flow and clouds, bottoming out in the upper 40s-mid 50s.

By early Wednesday morning, before sunrise, the front will begin to move in, and widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop. Throughout most of the day Wednesday (but especially during the morning) thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will be possible.

The severe risk as of now is to our east, but FLOODING will be our main concern tomorrow. It will still get gusty at times as this system blows through; gusts up to 30 MPH or so could still cause downed trees/isolated power loss due to the soaked soil in spots.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect FOR BUCHANAN AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES LATE TUESDAY NIGHT-WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for TAZEWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS, WYTHE, BLAND, GILES, GREENBRIER, AND MONROE COUNTIES WEDNESDAY MORNING - WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

By Wednesday evening, the front will begin to pull out of the area, and temps will drop as colder air filters in behind the departing system. Lows tomorrow night will eventually hit the 20s and 30s!

Rain showers will turn over to light snow across our western facing slopes Wednesday night- and will continue for a while into Thursday AM. We could see a coating to an inch or two (at best) across our western slopes, primarily on the grass and elevated surfaces. Slick spots could still develop though, so be careful! Western Greenbrier county and northwest Pocahontas county could end up with 2-4" in some higher spots.

Thursday will otherwise be partly sunny and bitter cold with highs in the 30s for most. Thursday night, we'll clear out, but temps will be EVEN COLDER, dropping into the 20s and teens!

