Happy National Doctor’s Day

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - March 30th is National Doctor's Day.

The holiday was informally established in 1933 to honor doctors for their dedication to the community. In 1990, President Bush signed a resolution for it to become a nationally recognized holiday.

The day is used to say "thank you" to physicians for all they do for patients and their loved ones. One doctor at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands said he would not be in this position without the support from his family, friends and patients.

"I like the recognition, but I don't really think that I deserve it," Dr. Hao Pham, vascular surgeon at Clinch Valley, said. "I thank my staff, my nurses, my office staff, and most importantly, the patients... because without patients, there wouldn't be any doctors. So I thank my patients every single day for giving me the opportunity to care for them."