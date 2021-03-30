Heavy rain leaves residents stranded for the second time in one month

IAEGER, W. Va. (WVVA) - Stuck with no way in and no way out. Twice this month, flooding washed out the only road into the hollow off Sandy Huff Road in Iaeger.

"I really didn't think we'd get another flood this soon," Brenda Coleman, a resident in the hollow, said.

"It was actually worse than the first time we had went down there," Michael Brooks, a McDowell County commissioner, said.

It's a scary situation for any resident, but especially for those with lingering health conditions.

"I stay worried," Coleman said. "I do. I stay worried that me or him don't get sick, or anyone else. I just pray to God that nobody gets sick right now, until we can get by this."

The problem: the road is private, so its upkeep falls on Diversified Oil and Gas... the company utilizes the road to reach its gas wells, but residents say... for years, the company has neglected to fix the road. So the McDowell County Commission has stepped in to help.

"It's just a situation, your heart goes out to the people that live there," Brooks said. "You feel sorry for them, knowing an emergency could arise at any time."

But a permanent solution could be on the way. After years of complaints, the gas company is finally acknowledging the problem.

"They are going to get some pipe and correct that," Brooks said. "The water and stuff is going to have to go down some, but they are going to fix it."

Brooks said the gas company should be installing the new pipe within the next few weeks.